A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00

Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444

A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

A powerful story of redemption, Charles Dicken's A Christmas Carol, has enchanted audiences the world over with its simple message of selfless giving. Ebenezer Scrooge, a most unrepentant, miserly fellow, is made to see the light as he survives a merciless battery of revelations by the ghosts of his own Christmases: Past, Present, and Future.

This fully staged musical adaption of Dicken’s work is a timeless, classic filled with lush costumes, stunning sets, music, and dance featuring veteran Broadway actors.

With beloved traditional carols of the season included, and Tiny Tim tugging at your heart, A Christmas Carol is an enchanting way to begin the holiday festivities. The performance has become an annual tradition at the Lancaster Grand Theatre.

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com

Info
Lancaster Grand Theatre 117 Lexington Street, Lancaster, Kentucky 40444 View Map
Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00 iCalendar - A Christmas Carol at the Lancaster Grand Theatre - 2018-12-04 19:30:00

Tags

oct20182

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 26, 2018

Saturday

October 27, 2018

Sunday

October 28, 2018

Monday

October 29, 2018

Tuesday

October 30, 2018

Wednesday

October 31, 2018

Thursday

November 1, 2018

Submit Yours