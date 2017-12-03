A Christmas Carol

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 • 4 pm

Adapted for the stage by Charles Jones

Musical arrangements by John Bennett

This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.

For more information visit riverparkcenter.org