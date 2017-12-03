A Christmas Carol
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017 • 4 pm
Adapted for the stage by Charles Jones
Musical arrangements by John Bennett
This celebrated Charles Jones adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol from Nebraska Theatre Caravan is rich with thrilling ensemble music, alive with color and movement and is created to tell this great and enduring tale in a manner that people of all ages will enjoy. Featuring a cast of 23 performers, live musicians, and Broadway-style scenery and costumes, audiences cherish this sumptuous holiday classic.
For more information visit riverparkcenter.org
Info
RiverPark Center 101 Daviess Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42303 View Map