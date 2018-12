A Christmas Show 2018 at Transylvania University

Join the Kentuckians Chorus as they present great Christmas music selections from popular TV shows and movies through the years. All songs are sung in that "Barbershop" style. It's sure to be enjoyable for the entire family!

Saturday, December 8 | 7:30PM

Haggin Auditorium, Transylvania University | 300 N Broadway

$15

For more information call (859) 272-8600 or visit TheKentuckians.org