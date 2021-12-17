A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center

× Expand Paramount Arts Center A Christmas Story The Musical presented by The Paramount Players

Join us December 17th & 18th for "A Christmas Story: The Musical" presented by The Paramount Players!

In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas--a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream. Based on the classic 1983 movie, A CHRISTMAS STORY, The Musical captures holiday wonder with funny and heartfelt songs, show-stopping dancing, delicious wit, and a heart of gold.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com