A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center

to

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center

Join us December 17th & 18th for "A Christmas Story: The Musical" presented by The Paramount Players!

In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas--a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream. Based on the classic 1983 movie, A CHRISTMAS STORY, The Musical captures holiday wonder with funny and heartfelt songs, show-stopping dancing, delicious wit, and a heart of gold.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com

Info

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Vacation & Holiday
606324007
to
Google Calendar - A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center - 2021-12-17 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center - 2021-12-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center - 2021-12-17 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Christmas Story The Musical at Paramount Arts Center - 2021-12-17 19:30:00 ical