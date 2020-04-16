A Comedy of Tenors at Market House Theatre

One hotel suite, four tenors, two wives, three girlfriends, and a soccer stadium filled with screaming fans. What could possibly go wrong? It’s 1930s Paris and the stage is set for the concert of the century – as long as producer Henry Saunders can keep Italian superstar Tito Merelli and his hot-blooded wife, Maira, from causing runaway chaos. Prepare for an uproarious ride, full of mistaken identities, bedroom hijinks, and madcap delight!

A - Contains some mature subject matter and humor.

For more information call 270-444-6828 or visit markethousetheatre.org