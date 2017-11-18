A Country Christmas at the Kentucky Opry

Kentucky Opry 88 Chilton Lane, City of Benton, Kentucky 42025

A Country Christmas at the Kentucky Opry

A Country Christmas Show 7:30pm. Adult $16, Senior $15, Student$10, Child $7.50

The sights and sounds of the holiday season come alive each year when the Kentucky Opry presents its annual show “A Country Christmas”.  The show features a wide a

Assortment of your favorites country Christmas Classics and tells the biblical story of Christ’s birth through song and recitation.

Bring your family, church group, senior group and join us in celebrating this Christmas season with Country Classics and fabulous new Christmas songs, duets, medleys and more. This show is sure to get you in the holiday spirit and remember“Jesus is the Reason for the Season”. Call ahead for reservations.

For more information visit kentuckyopry.com

