× Expand Grant Co Tourism Parade

A Country Christmas in Williamstown

Join us for a magical night filled with a Pancake Supper with Santa, a Live Nativity, Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony and more! Mark your calendars for Country Christmas, Saturday December 7th from 4:30-8:30 PM in Downtown Williamstown!

For more information call 800.382.7117 or visit visitgrantky.com/country-christmas/