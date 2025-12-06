A Country Christmas in Williamstown

Downtown Williamstown Williamstown, Kentucky 41097

Join us for a magical night filled with a Pancake Supper with Santa, a Live Nativity, Parade, Tree Lighting Ceremony and more! Mark your calendars for Country Christmas, Saturday December 6th from 4:30-8:30 PM in Downtown Williamstown!

For more information call 800.382.7117 or visit visitgrantky.com/country-christmas/

Info

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
800.382.7117
please enable javascript to view
