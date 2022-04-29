A DEADLY DAILY DOUBLE at Little Colonel Playhouse

× Expand Little Colonel Playhouse A Deadly Daily Double

A play written and directed by Teresa Wentzel

It’s 1929 and the Barnstübler twins are throwing their annual Derby gala! Jazz, mint juleps, and celebrities abound! But somebody wants the dynamic duo dead! Is it the famous film star Lillian Dish? Or famous author and lush F. Scott Fitzhugh? Does quick-tempered Sal Capone want them snuffed out? Then there’s the famous, seductive chocolatier and femme fatale Cocoa Chanel. Last, but far from least, is the romantic ladies’ man Rudolph Valentinia. Will Elliot Mess, famous detective, solve the murder before you do? Come join the fun…and help solve the mysterious murder of the famous Barnstübler twins. Oh!…and don’t forget your Derby hats!!!

Suitable for all ages.

For more information call (502) 241-9906 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/