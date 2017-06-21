A Day of "B's" at The Garden
On The ROMP Wagon for a Special Day of B's at The Dazzling Daylily Festival
WESTERN KENTUCKY BOTANICAL GARDEN
WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2017
11:00 AM -- 2:00 PM
- Bluegrass - Mike Hobson & Friends with music alongside the daylilies
- Rachel Glenn with children's sing-a-long fun
- Burritos - Food truck offerings from Real Hacienda Restaurant
- Bourbon - With a stop at O.Z. Tyler's Distillery
- Brushes & Pallets - Artists at work with special pieces available for sale
- Blooms & Beauty - The Garden's large collection of daylilies will be in bloom
- B Botanical - Meet The Garden's Mascot
Festival Admission On This Day for ROMP Visitors with ROMP Pass - $2.00
12 and under Free
Transportation from Yellow Creek Park
25 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301
For more information call 270-852-8925 or visit wkbg.org
Info
Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301 View Map
please enable javascript to view