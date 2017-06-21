A Day of "B's" at The Garden

On The ROMP Wagon for a Special Day of B's at The Dazzling Daylily Festival

WESTERN KENTUCKY BOTANICAL GARDEN

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2017

11:00 AM -- 2:00 PM

Bluegrass - Mike Hobson & Friends with music alongside the daylilies

Rachel Glenn with children's sing-a-long fun

Burritos - Food truck offerings from Real Hacienda Restaurant

Bourbon - With a stop at O.Z. Tyler's Distillery

Brushes & Pallets - Artists at work with special pieces available for sale

Blooms & Beauty - The Garden's large collection of daylilies will be in bloom

B Botanical - Meet The Garden's Mascot

Festival Admission On This Day for ROMP Visitors with ROMP Pass - $2.00

12 and under Free

Transportation from Yellow Creek Park

25 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301

For more information call 270-852-8925 or visit wkbg.org