A Day of "B's" at The Garden

Western Kentucky Botanical Garden 25 Carter Road, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

On The ROMP Wagon for a Special Day of B's at The Dazzling Daylily Festival

WESTERN KENTUCKY BOTANICAL GARDEN

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21, 2017

11:00 AM -- 2:00 PM

  • Bluegrass - Mike Hobson & Friends with music alongside the daylilies
  • Rachel Glenn with children's sing-a-long fun
  • Burritos - Food truck offerings from Real Hacienda Restaurant
  • Bourbon - With a stop at O.Z. Tyler's Distillery
  • Brushes & Pallets - Artists at work with special pieces available for sale
  • Blooms & Beauty - The Garden's large collection of daylilies will be in bloom
  • B Botanical - Meet The Garden's Mascot

Festival Admission On This Day for ROMP Visitors with ROMP Pass - $2.00

12 and under Free

Transportation from Yellow Creek Park

25 Carter Road, Owensboro, KY 42301

For more information call 270-852-8925 or visit wkbg.org

