A Day with Henry Clay at Oldham County History Center

The Oldham County History Center will celebrate its new acquisition of an oil portrait of Kentucky Statesman, Henry Clay by well-known Antebellum portrait artist, Joseph Bush. The painting was donated by Eleanor Bingham Miller, who will be a featured guest speaker. Henry Clay was a friend of James and Amanda Mount and visited their home in LaGrange numerous times. Today this home is the J.C. Barnett Library & Archives on the History Center campus. Program includes lunch and Kentucky Heritage Council Chautauqua performances of Henry Clay by Kevin Hardesty and Charlotte Dupuy by Elizabeth Lawson.

For more information call 502.222.0826 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/