A Distant Light: Kentucky's Journey Toward Racial Justice

With Bill Cunningham, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice and writer

A Distant Light, Cunningham's last published book, reveals dramatic plots of murder, kidnapping and mob violence which took place in Calloway County. Through the heroic efforts of Governors A.O. Stanley, Ned Breathitt and others, the dark days of lynching and murders give way to a more positive future for all Kentuckians, regardless of color. Racial justice is set on a brighter path as Cunningham pens Kentucky's disturbing past and moves readers toward a higher ground because of historical giants who followed "a distant light."

Justice Bill Cunningham was elected to the Supreme Court of Kentucky in November 2006 to serve the 1st Supreme Court District.

Before becoming a member of the state's highest court, Justice Cunningham served as a circuit court judge for 15 years. He was elected to the Circuit Court Bench in November 1991 to serve the 56th Judicial Circuit. He was re-elected in 1999 and served as circuit judge until January 2007.

Justice Cunningham earned his bachelor's degree from Murray State University in 1966 and his juris doctor in 1969 from the University Of Kentucky College Of Law. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in Vietnam, Korea and Germany.

He is the author of Castle: The Story of a Kentucky Prison, On Bended Knees: The True Story of the Night Rider Tobacco War in Kentucky and Tennessee, Flames in The Wind and Children of Promise.

A Distant Light and Cunningham's other titles may be purchased through his website at www.billcunninghamonline.com. The author will also have books available at the lecture.

September 14, 2017 | 7:00 pm | 2nd Floor meeting room

For more information call 270-442-2510 ext. 117 or visit mclib.net/evenings