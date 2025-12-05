A Doublewide, Texas Christmas by Village Players of Fort Thomas

Spend the holidays in Doublewide, and let this hilarious Jones Hope Wooten Comedy get you in the spirit for the season. In this outrageously funny comedy, it’s Christmas-time in the newest—and tiniest—town in Texas. And it’s beginning to look a lot like trouble in Doublewide.​

​

For more information call (859) 781-3583 or visit villageplayers.org/