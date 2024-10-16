A Dream Within a Dream on the Belle of Louisville

Belle of Louisville 401 West River Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

October 16-20, 2024 from 8-10:30 p.m.

“Dream Within A Dream: A Journey with Edgar Allan Poe” explores a number of works of the 19th century poet and author during a two-and-a-half hour excursion onboard the Belle of Louisville. Come experience Poe’s haunting tales performed in the round aboard the Belle on a five-night series of evening cruises.

For more information call (502) 574-2992 or visit belleoflouisville.org

