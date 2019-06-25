A Garden Lunch with Jon Carloftis

Join Kentucky native and one of America’s pioneer rooftop and small space gardeners, Jon Carloftis, in his own creation: The Gateway Garden. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the garden, filled with Kentucky native plants, as Carloftis discusses his lifetime work and the importance of small space and urban setting gardens.

After the lunch, explore Louisville’s favorite parks with free admission to Olmsted’s Louisville, closing on October 20th, in the Frazier History Museum’s Great Hall.

Cost of admission includes lunch and the presentation.

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org