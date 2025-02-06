× Expand Creasey Mahan Nature Preserve A Garden for the Birds, Butterflies and Bees – How to Get Started, What to Grow

Donation: $15/person, $10/members, Children 6 and younger are FREE.

If you've been thinking of adding a pollinator garden to attract wildlife to your landscape, this workshop is for you! Presenter Jacquelyn Hawkins-McGrail will provide suggestions on getting started, help you select the best plants for your site, and explain how they benefit birds, butterflies, and other beneficial insects.

For more information call (502) 228-4362 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/