A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder Presented by The Footlighters

to

Stained Glass Theatre 802 York St, Newport, Kentucky

 When the low-born Monty Navarro finds out that he's eighth in line for an earldom in the lofty D'Ysquith family, he figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a far more ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught and become the ninth Earl of Highhurst? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing on Monty's mind...

For more information call  (859) 291-7464  or visit footlighters.org

Info

Theater & Dance
to
