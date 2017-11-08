A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder!

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder! at the Norton Center

  Getting away with murder can be so much fun...and there’s no better proof than the knock-͚em-dead hit show that’s earned unanimous raves and won the 2014 Tony Award® for Best Musical: A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder! Direct from New York,Gentleman’s Guide tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, a distant heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by eliminating the eight pesky relatives (all played by one fearless man) who stand in his way. All the while, Monty must juggle his mistress, his fiancée, and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance—and be done in time for tea. November 8, Newlin Hall.

For more information visit nortoncenter.com

Norton Center for the Arts 600 West Walnut Street, Danville, Kentucky 40422
