A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101

A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder

November 2, 2017 – 7:30 PM

Tickets $75, $70, $65, $55

The Tony award winning musical A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER tells the uproarious story of Monty Navarro, an heir to a family fortune who sets out to jump the line of succession by—you guessed it—eliminating the eight pesky relatives who stand in his way. All the while, Monty has to juggle his mistress (she’s after more than just love), his fiancée (she’s his cousin but who’s keeping track?), and the constant threat of landing behind bars! Of course, it will all be worth it if he can slay his way to his inheritance… and be done in time for tea.

Paramount Arts Center 1300 Winchester Ave., Ashland, Kentucky 41101 View Map
