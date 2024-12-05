A Good Old-Fashioned Big Family Christmas at The Grand Theatre

Hayden Stewart's wife, Judith, and her sisters, Carla and Beth, are worried about their parents. "They argue all the time," Judith says. When she mentions this to Hayden, he casually suggests maybe the women could spend some time with Jack and Arlene, their parents, and squelch any such arguments. The next thing Hayden knows, Judith is planning a huge Christmas party with the whole family. "And it was all Hayden's idea!" she boasts. This doesn't set well with his brothers-in-law, who have a hard time getting along with Jack. However, as time gets short and the party draws near, suddenly everyone is on their best behavior. The husbands, the wives, even the kids. Everybody is being good...too good. Is it possible to be TOO good?

For more information, please call 502.352.7469 or visit thegrandky.com