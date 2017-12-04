A Jazzy Holiday at UofL School of Music

Derby Dinner Playhouse 525 Marriott Dr, Indiana 47129

 A Jazzy Holiday at UofL School of Music 

The University of Louisville School of Music is ushering in the holidays with a big band, jazz concert and dinner.

The School of Music is sponsoring “A Jazzy Holiday” show Dec. 4 at Derby Dinner Playhouse in Clarksville, Ind.

 The holiday concert will showcase seasonal big band music by an ensemble of UofL jazz faculty and students directed by professor Jerry Tolson. The UofL Trombone Ensemble is also playing along with faculty vocalists Chad Sloan, Emily Albrink Katz and Katherine Donner and local jazz vocalist Karan Chavis.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner at 5:45 p.m. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices for dinner and the show are $40.

Proceeds will go to the UofL School of Music Scholarship Fund.  For reservations and ticket information, contact the Derby Dinner Playhouse Box Office at 812-288-8281. 

For more information visit derbydinner.com or contact Jerry Tolson at 502-693-3080 or jerry.tolson@louisville.edu.

Info
Derby Dinner Playhouse 525 Marriott Dr, Indiana 47129
502-693-3080
