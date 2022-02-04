A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson

The Lyric is hosting a FREE Children's Book Launch on December 4th at 2:30pm.

A Journey in Color: The Art of Ellis Wilson, written by Jayne Moore Waldrop and illustrated by Michael McBride, is a beautiful story about a young African American finding his voice through his art.

The book launch will feature a story time, family crafts, a gallery exhibit of artwork, and refreshments.

Reserve your FREE tickets today

For more information call (859) 280-2218 or visit lexingtonlyric.com