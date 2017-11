A Joyful Christmas

Be part of the holiday concert tradition of the season as Grammy nominated songwriter and piano sensation Jim Brickman returns to Frankfort for A Joyful Christmas. Join Jim as he brings the sound and spirit of the season to the Grand Theatre. Bring your family, friends or that special someone and make Jim Brickman your new holiday tradition!

$65/$55/$45

For more information call (502) 352-7469 or visit grandtheatrefrankfort.org