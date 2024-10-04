A Kentucky Evening with William Shatner at the Kentucky Theatre

A KENTUCKY EVENING WITH WILLIAM SHATNER: RED CARPET SCREENING, LIVE Q&A AND VIP AFTERPARTY AT THE HISTORIC LEXINGTON THEATRE

Join the Legendary Actor for an Unforgettable Night at the Historic Kentucky Theatre on Friday, October 4 Lexington, KY – September 16, 2024 - The historic Kentucky Theatre is set to host an exclusive event on Friday, October 4 with "A Kentucky Evening with William Shatner.” The gathering will offer fans a chance to celebrate the remarkable life and career of one of the most iconic figures in entertainment with a screening of the acclaimed documentary, William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill, as well as a live hour-long Q&A session with William Shatner himself moderated by ABC 36 TV anchor’s Doug and Lyssa High.

Directed by Alexandre O. Philippe (Venice Film Festival winner Chain Reactions, Memory: The Origins of Alien, 78/52: Hitchcock’s Shower Scene), William Shatner: You Can Call Me Bill presents an intimate portrait of the actor's personal journey over nine decades on this Earth, stripping away all the masks he has worn to embody countless characters, revealing the man behind it all.

Shatner, who owns a home in Versailles, KY, is best known for his role of Captain Kirk in “Star Trek,” but has also enjoyed a seven-decade career in film and TV that includes iconic roles in “Boston Legal,” “TJ Hooker,” and “The Unexplained” all the way back to “Twilight Zone,” early black and white films, and even radio broadcasts.

For general attendees, the evening features a Hollywood red carpet with the chance to have your photo taken on it before the screening with photos made available after the show. VIP ticket holders will be able to attend a post-screening afterparty that includes a legendary “Shot with Shatner” and additional experiences such as photo ops, autographs and even the chance to have dinner with Shatner.

For tickets and additional information, visit william-shatner-lexington.rsvpify.com/.