A Line Unbroken: The Charles Forrester Story at Capitol Arts Center

A Line Unbroken: The Charles Forrester Story

Screening and Panel Discussion

Thursday, September 16, 6:00 p.m. @ The Capitol

A retrospective documentary on the work and life of the prolific sculptor and educator, Charles H. Forrester (1928-2010), examines his compelling life story and six decades of artwork. As a university professor for over 25 years atWKU, he directly impacted generations of sculptors and artists.

There will be a discussion afterwards with his daughter, Winifred Forrester, one of his most well-known students, Russ Faxon, and art historian, Dr. Guy Jordan. Russ Faxon will explain the process of casting metal sculptures.

For more information call (270) 781-4882 or visit warrenpl.org