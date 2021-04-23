× Expand A Little Bit More & Clark Kissick A Little Bit More & Clark Kissick

A Little Bit More Duo & Clark Kissick Live at The Venue

A Little Bit More Duo & Clark Kissick live on The Venue stage. Another great Artist showcase to help highlight our local talent. If you haven't had a chance to hear either of these fine artists do not miss this opportunity.

For more information or to purchase tickets call (606) 776-1513 or visit TheVenue109.com