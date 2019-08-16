A Little Princess at the Star Theatre

The Star Theater 546 Main Street Russell Springs, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642

A Little Princess at the Star Theatre

Originally commissioned and produced by the Dallas Children's Theatre, this full-length play is a faithful adaptation of the book by Frances Hodgson Burnett. Young Sara Crewe arrives at Miss Minchin's Select Seminary for Young Ladies in Victorian London. There the young, beloved heiress shines as the star pupil - until the death of her wealthy father completely reverses her fortune. The greedy headmistresses allow Sara to become a servant at the academy and live in a cold, miserable attic room. Sara uses her vivid imagination to overcome adversity and even bring happiness to those around her. Other characters include her faithful school friend, a scullery maid, and a lascar from India, who also doubles as the narrator.

Written by Eleanor V. Lindsay

Directed by Kasey Hoskins

Run Time: Approximately 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Rated: G

Tickets: $9 all seats (tax included)

For more information call (270) 866-7827 or visit startheater.org

The Star Theater 546 Main Street Russell Springs, Russell Springs, Kentucky 42642
