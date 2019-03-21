A Look Into the History and Future of Bourbon with Angel's Envy

Doors open at 6:30 | Program 7 - 8:30 pm | Event is over at 9:00

Join Angel’s Envy Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer Wes Henderson for an immersive look into one of America’s fastest-growing and award-winning premium bourbon brands. Henderson will lead tastings, share cocktails and trace his family’s immense impact on America’s only native spirit. As the official starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail® the Frazier will share Angel’s Envy’s unique story of small batch Bourbon brilliance in an entertaining, interactive, and informative way inside The Spirit of Kentucky® Bourbon exhibition. Henderson will be available to sign Angel’s Envy bottles purchased on site. Only a limited number of tickets are available and the first 25 to buy will also get a complementary tour of Angel’s Envy’s Distillery. Where other Bourbon’s stop, Angel’s Envy finishes. Come have a taste!

General Admissions $55 | Frazier Members $45

For more information call (502) 753-5663 or visit fraziermuseum.org