A Look at the Secret Service - Carnegie Library Center

Have you ever wondered how the U.S. Secret Service came into being? What does it take to become a Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service? What will you be required to do? Visit with a former Special Agent with the U.S. Secret Service, to gain insight into these questions and more on April 23rd at 6:30 pm at the Carnegie Library Center located at 731 College St. in Shelbyville, KY. This free program is part of the History Matters Speakers Series and presented by the Shelby County Historical Society in collaboration with the Shelby County Public Library.

The U.S. Secret Service is one of America’s oldest federal law enforcement agencies. It was originally created in 1865 to abolish rampant counterfeiting in an effort stabilize America's fledgling financial system. By the end of the Civil War, nearly one-third of all currency in circulation was counterfeit. To address this concern, the Secret Service was established as a bureau in the Treasury Department to suppress widespread counterfeiting.

Upcoming programs in this series: May 14, Squire Boone, presented by Mike Harrod (please note - this is a date change from previously distributed information due to a scheduling conflict); and June 4, Stuart Sanders, author of Anatomy of a Duel. All programs are free and open to the public and will be held at the Carnegie Library Center beginning at 6:30 pm.

For more information, please call 502.513.5555 or visit shelbykyhistory.org