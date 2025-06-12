A Love Supreme: The Artistry and Spirituality of John Coltrane

This talk focuses upon the classic 1964 recording by famed saxophonist John Coltrane, the creative influences that underscored the work and its influence on artists over the last sixty years. A four-part musical devotional, “A Love Supreme” has captured the imagination of music lovers from every background. This presentation is a discussion of that history.

John Coltrane (1926-1967) was an American saxophonist and composer of some of the greatest works in the jazz canon. He was a major and influential performer in the late 1950s and 1960s and one of the most innovative artists in the field.

Brian K. Clardy, PhD is Professor of History at Murray State University and the Wednesday night host of “Café Jazz” on WKMS 91.3FMc

​All programs are free and open to the public

For more information, please call 270.442.2510 or visit mclib.net