A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Behringer-Crawford Museum

The Cincinnati Shakespeare Company performs A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Behringer-Crawford Museum on Sunday, September 26.

Comical adventures, mistaken identities and a silly play-within-a-play result when Nick Bottom and the Mechanicals hilariously attempt to rehearse and perform a play for the Duke’s wedding. In this classic comedy by William Shakespeare, a happy ending is guaranteed for both sprites and mortals alike.

The performance, presented by Rosemary and Mark Schlachter, will take place in the museum's outdoor amphitheater in Devou Park at 3 p.m. Admission is $5 per person. Reservations are requested by calling 859-491-4003.

Doors open at 2:30 p.m., with water, soft drinks and light refreshments available for purchase. Guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the performance will move inside.

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company is a professional resident ensemble theatre company dedicated to bringing Shakespeare and the classics to life.

About Behringer-Crawford Museum:

From the ridiculous (BCM's infamous two-headed calf) to the sublime (our fascinating collections), this family-friendly museum celebrates the unique arts, heritage and culture of Northern Kentucky as part of the Ohio Valley. Examine a mammoth fossil, take a ride through time with the beautifully restored 1892 streetcar "Kentucky," activate the engines, lights and music of a miniature, mid-century community in the Faragher G-gauge train display and even watch a drive-in movie from the seat of a 1959 Buick Electra convertible. View works by prominent national and international artists Mary Bruce Sharon, Wolfgang Ritschel, Harlan Hubbard and others from our region. Music@BCM concerts are "the place to be on Thursday nights" during the summer, while the annual Holiday Toy Trains display is a child's delight in winter.

For more information call (859) 491-4003 or visit bcmuseum.org