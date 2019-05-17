A Music Trifecta featuring John Schneider “Bo Duke”

Shepherdsville Music Barn 1833 HWY 44 West, Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165

A Music Trifecta featuring John Schneider “Bo Duke”

A Music Trifecta coming to Shepherdsville, KY May 17th! Host band Gary Brewer and the Kentucky Ramblers will be performing along with Christian Davis and John Schneider “Bo Duke” of The Dukes of Hazzard.

Tickets and VIP Packages here:  brewgrass.com/john-schneider

For more information call (502) 435-9295 or visit brewgrass.com/john-schneider

Shepherdsville Music Barn 1833 HWY 44 West, Shepherdsville, Kentucky 40165
