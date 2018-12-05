A New History of Kentucky Discussion at The Filson

Co-authors Craig T. Friend and James C. Klotter will discuss their new edition of A New History of Kentucky, the standard single-volume treatment of life in the Commonwealth. Friend will speak about the process of revising the half of the book previously written by Lowell H. Harrison and about the shifts in interpretations of early Kentucky over the past few decades. Klotter will reflect on the book and why the study of history remains a vital pursuit. He will also talk about the importance of the University Press of Kentucky (which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year) and what it has meant to the Commonwealth and to him as a historian. Craig T. Friend is the author of Kentucke’s Frontiers and Along the Maysville Road: The Early Republic in the Trans-Appalachian West, and editor of The Buzzel about Kentuck: Settling the Promised Land. He is a professor of history at North Carolina State University. James C. Klotter is the author, coauthor, or editor of over twenty books, including texts used to teach Kentucky history at the elementary, secondary, and college levels. His books include: Henry Clay: The Man Who Would Be President; Kentucky Justice, Southern Honor, and American Manhood; and Kentucky: Portrait in Paradox, 1900–1950. Klotter is the past executive director of the Kentucky Historical Society, professor emeritus of Georgetown College, and the State Historian of Kentucky. Exhibits will be open prior to the lecture. This program is sponsored by the University Press of Kentucky,The Thomas D. Clark Foundation, and the Filson Historical Society.

For more information call (502) 635-5083 ext. 213 or visit filsonhistorical.org