A Night at the Oscars at RiverPark Center

It’s Oscar night at the Symphony! The Owensboro Symphony will roll out the red carpet and transport you right onto Hollywood Boulevard as they perform songs from Oscar-nominated and Oscar-winning movies such as The Godfather and La La Land. Be captivated by the world’s most recorded piper, Eric Rigler (most recorded piper in history), joining the Symphony as the featured soloist, playing favorites from The Lord of the Rings to Titanic.

For more information call (270) 687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org