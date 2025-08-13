A Night of Elvis, Dolly and Loretta! at Pioneer Playhouse
to
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
A Night of Elvis, Dolly and Loretta! at Pioneer Playhouse
August 13, 14, 15Join us for a night celebrating the music of Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn!!
Live music by Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere!
For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.
Info
Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
Food & Drink