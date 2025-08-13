A Night of Elvis, Dolly and Loretta! at Pioneer Playhouse

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422

August 13, 14, 15Join us for a night celebrating the music of Elvis Presley, Dolly Parton, and Loretta Lynn!!

Live music by Kelly Caldwell and Kashmere!

For more information and for reservations call 859-236-2747 or visit pioneerplayhouse.com.

Pioneer Playhouse 840 Stanford Road, Danville, Kentucky 40422
859-236-2747
