A Night of Glitz and Glam at The Castle Post: The Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky, Inaugural Gala

Saturday August 5, 2017 The Down Syndrome Association of Central Kentucky, Inaugural Gala

Cocktail Reception 6:00 p.m. Dinner 7:00 p.m. Desserts and Drinks on Rooftop Following Dinner

The CastlePost 230 Pisgah Pike, Versailles, Kentucky

Tickets: $125 individual ticket, $750 Two tickets with CastlePost Suite, $1100 Table for 10, $1600 Table for 10 with CastlePost Suite

For more information or to make reservations email Laura@beveryimpressed.com, call (502) 316-0347 or visit dsack.org