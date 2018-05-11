A Night of Spirituals in Madisonville

with the MCC Singers & Special Guests, The Browne Sisters

Evansville sisters Gina Moore and Joan Moore-Mobley, better known by their stage name “The Browne Sisters”, have been entertaining regional audiences for over 30 years. These extremely gifted and powerful vocalists join the MCC Singers for an evening of Spirituals in celebration of our nation’s cultural diversity.

7:00 p.m. ∙ Tickets: $10 (All Students & Children: half-price)

For more information call 270-821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org