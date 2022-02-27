× Expand Louisville Laughs My Left Boob: A One-Mandee Show with Mandee McKelvey

February is the month of love and sweet treats, and we could not be bringing you a sweeter February treat you are sure to love than the incredible Mandee McKelvey performing her award-winning one-Mandee show. A show that is as heartfelt and moving as it is hilarious.

Mandee has become one of the most sought-after comedians in the country, opening for comedy icons like Tig Nataro and Todd Barry. When she isn’t opening for icons, Mandee is headlining shows at the best venues in the region.

This show sold out all three performances last month at Planet of the Tapes, so get your tickets early for this encore performance.

This amazing show is brought to you by Louisville Laughs.

For more information call (502) 749-5275 or visit eventvesta.com/events/13123/t/tickets