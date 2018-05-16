A Poetry Reading and Open Mic at Crafts and Vines

Crafts and Vines 642 Main Street, Covington, Kentucky 41011

Readings by local poets Teri Foltz, Jennifer Davis, Caroline Plasket, and Juanita Johnson.

You don't even have to snap your fingers in appreciation. But, um, definitely feel free to clap, because poets love validation.

Plan to arrive a bit early to have a glass of wine, a local beer, and/or Crafts & Vines' incredible Maple Sriracha Bacon. Then settle in and hear local poets read before the mic opens up.

Sign-ups for the Open Mic will begin at 6:00 and will be on a first-come basis. More information about length of reading time as well as a full list of featured poets will be listed soon. 

For more information call (859) 360-0476 or visit craftsandvines.com

