A Red Hot Affair on The Pier in Owensboro

Owensboro Convention Center 501 West Second Street, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301

A Red Hot Affair on The Pier

Kentucky Legend presents A Red Hot Affair on The Pier on Friday, September 8 beginning at 6:00PM.  

Couples are invited to come celebrate the spirit of romance with a tempting menu tailored just for a date night occasion. Guests can enjoy the ambience of the riverfront, exclusive tables just for two, and live music by the Owensboro Symphony Jazz Trio.

“We are thrilled to step outside of the box and provide an intimate date night on the newly named Kentucky Legend Pier. We are working on creating fresh experiences for the community and bringing some new heat to the downtown riverfront with the help of the Owensboro Convention Center and Owensboro Symphony Orchestra” says Kentucky Legend Brand Manager, Brooklyn Maple.  

Cocktail hour will be from 6:00PM to 7:00PM with dinner beginning at 7:00PM.  

Tickets are $45 per couple and may be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office, or charge by phone at 270-297-9932. Additional processing fees apply to all ticket sales.    

Appetizers

Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series® Black Peppered Ham and Roasted Butternut Squash wrapped in Phyllo Dough

Kentucky Legend Artisan Crafted Series® Hickory Smoked Ham, Black Eyed Peas, Celery, Onion in a Fried Wonton with Sriracha Sauce

Main Course 

Grilled Chicken Cordon Bleu with Tuscan Green Beans and Roasted Red Potatoes

Dessert

Raspberry White Chocolate Bread Pudding with Raspberry Rum Sauce

For more information visit owensborocenter.com

