A Rockin’ Country Christmas at the Owensboro Convention Center

Join us for this exciting live tribute show starring Brad McCrady as Elvis Presley, Terry Lee Ridley as Jerry Lee Lewis, Allen Hilbert as George Jones, Tiffany Puckett as Tammy Wynette, Frank Hamilton as Johnny Cash, Marla Potter as Patsy Cline, Paul Penny as Roy Orbison, Emily Portman as Loretta Lynn, and Tom Ruopp as Merle Haggard.

Doors open : 6:00pm Showtime : 7:00pm

Ticket Information:

General Admission: $16

All tickets are General Admission – seating is first come, first served.

For more information call 270-297-9932 or visit owensborocenter.com