A Sculpture Show at Gallery 104

FREE admission

February 4th - March 1st

A Sculpture Show is a competitive sculpture show depicting all types of medium. Visit Gallery 104 in La Grange to view the stunning works of three dimensional art created for this exhibit. Opening Reception to be held on Thursday, February 6 at 7pm. Awards and ribbons presented to winners.

For more information call (502) 222-3822 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/