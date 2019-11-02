A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village

to Google Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 iCalendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206

A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village

A Civil-War Era Shaker full breakfast served at the South Union Shaker Hotel. Make Reservations through the website or call.

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/

Info

South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206 View Map
Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00 iCalendar - A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village - 2019-11-02 08:30:00