A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village
to
South Union Shaker Village 850 Shaker Museum Road, Auburn, Kentucky 42206
Shaker Museum
South Union Shaker Village
A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village
Saturday, November 6th
Seatings at 8:30am and 10:30am
A Civil War-era Shaker breakfast that promises to please and to astonish . . . featuring fried chicken, scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, pork sausage, asparagus, apple pie, buttermilk biscuits and more!
Served at the historic South Union Hotel.
Reservations Required
$30.00 for members | $35 for non-members
For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/