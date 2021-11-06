× Expand Shaker Museum South Union Shaker Village

A Shaker Breakfast at South Union Shaker Village

Saturday, November 6th

Seatings at 8:30am and 10:30am

A Civil War-era Shaker breakfast that promises to please and to astonish . . . featuring fried chicken, scrambled eggs, sweet potatoes, pork sausage, asparagus, apple pie, buttermilk biscuits and more!

Served at the historic South Union Hotel.

Reservations Required

$30.00 for members | $35 for non-members

For more information call (270) 542-4167 or visit southunionshakervillage.com/special-events/