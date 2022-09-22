Murray State University Presents A Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote

The sixth annual Sid Easley Lecture will be held Thursday, Sept. 22, at 7 p.m. in the Curris Center Ballroom. This year’s lecture, titled “A Simple Justice: Kentucky Women Fight for the Vote,” will be delivered by Dr. Melanie Beals Goan.

Kentucky was ahead of its time in 1838 when it became the first state to allow women to vote in school-related elections – over 80 years before the nineteenth Amendment was ratified by Congress. In spite of this early victory on the educational front, women’s suffrage in Kentucky was a hard-fought battle. Goan’s lecture, which is based on her most recent book of the same title, explores the complexities of the women’s suffrage movement in Kentucky including the racial hostility that arose during and after the struggle. Educators, community leaders, and those interested in women’s history are especially invited to attend this event.

For more information visit murraystate.edu