A Taste of Ireland at RiverPark Center

After premiering Off-Broadway last season, ‘A Taste of Ireland―The Irish Music & Dance Sensation’ returns performing the show that has entertained thousands around the globe. On Friday, March 21 at 7PM at RiverPark Center, laugh, cry and jig into the night with a production that is Celtic, for this generation. Performed by former World Irish dance champions, and featuring dancers from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance, ‘A Taste of Ireland’ transports the audience through the story of Ireland’s tumultuous history delivered with a pint of Irish wit. Watch world-class performers blend melodic folk mash-ups, live jaw-dropping acapella tap battles and heartwarming story telling. Featuring revamped classics of Danny Boy, Tell Me Ma, Wild Rover, and many more well-known songs, the show’s reimagined contemporary score blossoms alongside the brash Irish charm of the live dance cast. ‘A Taste of Ireland’ merges cultural traditions, modern flair, and craic galore, to deliver a performance that has been leaving audiences across the globe jigging on their feet for the last decade.

For more information, please call 270-687-2770 or visit riverparkcenter.org/