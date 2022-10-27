A Taste of the Arts at Murray State University

The College of Humanities and Fine Arts at Murray State University invites the public to attend the thirteenth annual A Taste of the Arts fundraising event, with proceeds benefiting scholarships for fine arts students. The event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 5:30 p.m. in the newly renovated Lovett Auditorium located on Murray State’s campus. The event is sponsored by FNB Bank and will showcase the many talents of students majoring in art & design, music and theatre arts. Attendees will get to experience fine dining and a live auction event.

All proceeds benefit the Taste of the Arts scholarship fund, which directly supports students in the fine arts in their pursuit of a quality arts education. Individual tickets are $75 and full tables of eight are $550. To sponsor a table, request more information or to secure an individual RSVP please visit murraystate.edu/homecoming or contact Karen Lencki by Oct. 17 at 270-809-3023. For those who cannot attend that would like to make a direct contribution please contact Kala Allen-Dunn at (270) 809-3940 or by email at kallendunn@murraystate.edu.