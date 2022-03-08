A Thought is a River Exhibition

Kiah Celeste, Matt Coors, Adrienne Dixon, Albertus Gorman, Chris Hammerlein, Dale Jackson, Letitia QuesenberryCurated by John Knuth

A Thought is a River, is a group exhibition of artists from the Greater Cincinnati and Louisville areas who are materially connected by an actual river and loosely connected by metaphorical rivers.

A Thought is a River is sponsored by The Harvey C. Hubbell Charitable Gift Fund. Additional support comes from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet.

For more information call (859) 957-1940 or visit thecarnegie.com