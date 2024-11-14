A Toast to Kentucky at Liberty Hall

Celebrate the latest offering by Kentucky Senator Bourbon and join Liberty Hall in raising a glass of Release #5 - John Brown, honoring Kentucky’s first U.S. Senator at the home of Kentucky Statehood. Includes bourbon sample, batched cocktails, and hors d’oeuvres. Registration and advance payment required. Tickets available for adults 21+ only,

For more information, please call (502) 227-2560 visit libertyhall.org