A Tribute to Hank Williams at the Lancaster Grand Theatre

Hiram King Williams, born September 17, 1923, and died January 1, 1953 quietly in the back seat of a car driven by a college student hired to drive him to a New Year’s Day concert in Canton, Ohio. What transpired in his 30 short years was nothing short of amazing. Regarded as one of the most significant and influencial American singers and songwriters of the 20th century, Hank recorded 35 singles, (5 released posthumously that reached the top 10 of the Billboard Country and Western Best Sellers chart, including 11 number one (three posthumously). Inducted into halls of fame, such as the Country Music Hall of Fame (1961);The Songwriter’s Hall of Fame (1970); and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (1987).

Join us on New Year’s Day as Scott Collins brings Hank Williams music to the stage and we celebrate the life of Hank and his music career.

Tickets: $10, $15, $20, $25

For more information call (859) 583-1716 or visit lancastergrand.com